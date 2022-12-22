The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe gathers on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with members, neighbors and friends for an evening of games, activities, tasty latkes, candle-lighting and songs.
Register for event location and details at bit.ly/3FDFizM.
