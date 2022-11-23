Beginning Friday, Dec. 2, Stowe Village will host its award-winning traditional Christmas festival. The two-day event includes tree lighting ceremonies, a children’s lantern parade, wagon rides and a holiday bazaar along with visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and plenty of live music.

Complementing the festivities is the Go Stowe Holiday Stroll and the annual Interfaith Holiday display — organized by the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition. The line-up of holiday festivities is:

Friday, Dec. 2

4:30-6 p.m.: Children’s lantern parade and tree lighting. The parade starts from Stowe Elementary School and finishes at The Current in the gallery with donuts and cider.

Saturday, Dec. 3

8 a.m.-noon: Butler’s Pantry Santa brunch. Children will receive free hot cocoa to go with their brunch.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: 7&Sun Jewelry trunk show at Archery Close.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Stowe Community Church Christmas craft and bake fair.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Santa stroll through the village. Local participating locations distribute complimentary treats along Main Street, including Archery Close, TD Bank, Stowe Area Association, Stowe Community Church, Piecemeal Pies and Von Bargens.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Holiday card making at Northwood Gallery.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: A capella carolers at Stowe Mercantile.

11:45 a.m.-noon: Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in Stowe Village in the hay wagon.

Noon-3 p.m.: Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Stowe Mercantile. Holiday cookies and free holiday hayrides throughout the village.

1-4 p.m.: Family day and open house at The Current, including gingerbread house making and art activities.

1-3 p.m.: “Welcome to Winter” at Stowe Arena.

3-4 p.m.: Skate with Santa at the Stowe Arena.

7:30 p.m.: Soulful gospel Christmas concert at Spruce Peak Performing Arts. The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir takes a Motown turn this year at its annual concert.