This year in Stowe, Peter Rabbit is bringing the fun of an egg hunt in to-go packages.
Rumor has it that Peter will have bags of goodies, candy and toy-filled eggs, and various activities suitable for all ages at a take-home Easter egg hunt, Friday, April 2, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., David Gale Recreation Center.
It’s also rumored that the Easter Bunny might make an appearance on Saturday, too.
Bags are $5 each and contain eggs and activities for one child. Preregister at stowerec.org. Cash payments accepted day of the event.
For more information, call (802) 253-6138 or visit stowerec.org.
