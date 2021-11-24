Businesses in Stowe celebrate Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
Now in its 12th year, Small Business Saturday continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition the Saturday after Thanksgiving that’s part of a broader movement to shop small and keep dollars in local communities.
With more than 50 boutiques, galleries, sporting goods stores and specialty markets in the Stowe area, Small Business Saturday is the best time to support local businesses.
Stop by one of two welcome centers, located at the Stowe Visitor Information Center in the village and at Stowe Kitchen Bath & Linens for prizes from local stores, giveaways and complimentary chocolate.
More at gostowe.com/shop-small-stowe.
