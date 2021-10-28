Stowe celebrates Halloween!

Stowe will close Maple, Sunset and Pleasant streets from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, for trick-or-treaters.
Candy for the candy drive benefiting residents of these streets can be dropped at Stowe Town Hall and Gale Recreation Center.
Stowe Elementary School holds its annual village parade at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Viewers are asked to socially distance themselves from participants.
