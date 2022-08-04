Wednesday Night Live at Oxbow Park is still going strong — big audiences, great food, meet-and-greets with local nonprofits and even some ping pong — Oxbow Riverfront Park, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The schedule for the rest of the season is:
• Aug. 10, Celebrate the Arts features music, dance and stories.
• Aug. 17: Chad Hollister and Primo plus the Morrisville Food Coop free community corn roast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.