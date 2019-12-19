The Spruce Peak Lights Festival is Saturday, Dec. 21, 3-9 p.m., with a passel of activities to please everyone in the family. The festival culminates in the John Pizzarelli Trio’s musical salute to Nat King Cole at the performing arts center, but it all starts at 3 p.m. when Santa poses for pictures with kids and families (Santa photos continue until 5:30). Enjoy complimentary Spruce toast and cider doughnuts, music by the Barre-Tones a cappella group (4:30 and 5:15), and ice skating performances. The tree and village lighting ceremony and fireworks are at 5:30 p.m. The event is free. For more information: go to sprucepeak.com and search for lights festival, or call 877-977-7823.