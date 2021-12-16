Spruce Peak Lights Festival is Saturday, Dec. 18.
The day features performances by Ice Dance International, fireworks, Santa, family-friendly activities, and more.
Ice Dance International skates to a mix of contemporary and classic songs in shows at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. The ice rink will be closed during performances but open all day.
The countdown to the tree and village lighting starts at 6 p.m. Thousands of tiny lights adorn the evergreen trees and decorate the plaza and ice rink, lighting the night with the glow of the holiday.
The lighting is immediately followed by fireworks show from the top of Spruce Peak.
Other activities include photos with Santa, 2:30-5 p.m., and a Santa skate at 4 p.m.
More at sprucepeak.com/lights-festival.
