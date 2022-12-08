Sled dog racing returns to Morrisville on Jan. 28-29, and Feb. 25-26, starting at the Oxbow parking lot and connecting to the rail trail behind the information board.
The events feature distance races of 20 miles in January and 30 miles in February. The 20-mile race will begin at the Oxbow and run alongside Route 15 to Wolcott before returning to Morrisville. The 30-mile race will go east on the rail trail to Hardwick, loop around at Lamoille Valley Ford and return to Morrisville.
Organized by former sled dog racer Mike Green of Wolcott, the race is sponsored by the North Country Mushers, a mid-distance racing organization from New Hampshire, and the New England Sled Dog Club.
The North Country Mushers will run the 20- and 30-mile races, and the New England Sled Dog Club will run the shorter races — the 11.2-mile unlimited class to Corley Road and back and the 6-mile and 2.3-mile races for smaller teams.
Many volunteers are needed for the Route 15A road crossing during both days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 802-888-2727.
