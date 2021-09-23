Rocktoberfest, Morristown’s annual celebration, returns Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Morrisville.
At 10 a.m., the Morristown Elementary School third and fourth grade chorus and Peoples Academy Middle Level fifth through ninth grade chorus, perform on the main stage, followed by Morrisville Alliance for Culture and Commerce’s live chair-art-able auction at 10:45 — a chance to bid on one-of-a-kind chairs painted by local artist.
At 11:15 a.m., Cookies Hot Club Band moves to the main stage and presents its brand of upbeat, slightly irreverent jam. The band plays a mix of genres featuring jazz manouche, Latin, blues, country, some originals and a fusion of all the above.
At 2 p.m. Ballet Wolcott puts on a performance by the post office, and at 2:15 p.m. The Dog Catchers bring their rock, rhythm and blues to the main stage.
At 2:30 p.m., Lamoille Valley Dance Academy presents divertissements from its production of “Maleficent,” a children’s Ballet mini class, followed by an open house on Upper Main Street.
There’ll be an inflatable soccer dartboard hosted by Morrisville Youth Soccer Girls, Dux-the-Balloon-Man — the best balloon twister you have ever seen — and a photo booth, so bring your masks or use ours, add your art to the town’s community mural project, paints some faces — or rocks — or make a suncatcher.
Oh, and ping pong.
More information on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.