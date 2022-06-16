This summer’s theme for Vermont libraries is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate will be bringing his interactive, educational, entertaining and encouraging pirate-themed music for kids to over 20 libraries around the state.
From Hyde Park to Greensboro and beyond, everyone knows piarates love oceans, but this friendly pirate also promotes possibilities in songs like “She Can Be a Captain Too,” “Pirates in Outer Space,” Tyrannosaurus RRR,” “Oona Uni-hook” and others.
The songs are filled with characters including Shark in the Dark, Pearl the Purple Pirate Princess and Pirate Party Pooper, and touch on topics such as history, geography and language.
Since 2002, Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate has been performing weekly shows during the summer and winter at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, but he also plays festivals, events and parties from Canada to Virginia.
He’s a graduate of Berklee College of Music, where he received the Richard Levy Scholarship for Composition.
Dates for the upcoming “Oceans of Possibilities” tour of Vermont libraries include:
• Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m.: Hyde Park’s Lanpher Memorial Library
• Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.: Jeffersonville’s Varnum Memorial Library
• Saturday, July 2, 6 p.m.: Bakersfield’s H.F. Brigham Library
• Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.: Jeffersonville’s Varnum Memorial Library
• Wednesday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.: Greensboro Free Library
Other local tour dates include Wednesday, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m., at the Jeffersonville Farmers’ and Artisan Market.
More at rockinronthefriendlypirate.com.
