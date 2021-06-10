The 5th Vermont Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe, June 26-27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., to the events field, 80 Weeks Hill Road.
This year’s event will feature over 20 performance troupes — returning and new acts — including singers, musicians and dancers, medieval encampments, fight demos, horseback archery, equestrian games, a joust and more.
Visit over 50 artisans and craft vendors from across Vermont and New England, a mead garden and food from around the world.
Yes, there will be turkey legs.
Meet artists, storytellers, wizards, time travelers and even a unicorn.
Tasteful costumes are always welcome but not required.
