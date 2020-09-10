Cambridge Area Rotary is holding Rail Trail Ramble 2020 to benefit Lamoille County human service organizations and events, local schools and Rotary International service projects.
Participants can walk, run or bike a length of their choice on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (lvrt.org).
Virtual fundraising is open through Oct. 11. The club recommends the weekends of Oct. 3-4 and Oct. 10-11 when the leaves are at peak.
To maintain social distancing, participants can choose the day and time they would like to get out on the trail.
There will be prizes for top fundraisers, including two full season passes and two bash badges from Smugglers’ Notch Resort. Ramble categories include individual, family and team.
For more information, to register or to donate: givebutter.com/RailTrailRamble2020.
