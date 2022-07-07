The Lake Elmore Association has a series of summer events planned including bingo, a fire department barbecue, and tractor parade.
Upcoming events include:
July 7, bingo, town hall, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
July 9, Elmore Fire Department barbecue, Elmore Store, 11 a.m.
July 14, bingo, town hall, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
July 16, floating concert, on the lake, 4 p.m.
July 16, pancake breakfast, town hall, 8-10 a.m.
July 21, bingo, town hall, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
July 24, annual Lake Elmore Association meeting and barbecue, Elmore State Park, 4 p.m.
July 28, bingo, town hall, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 4, bingo, town hall, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 11, final bingo, town hall, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 13, pancake breakfast, town hall, 8-10 a.m.
Aug. 20, pie social, town hall, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3, 5K run, Elmore block party, Elmore Store, 1 p.m.; fireworks at dusk.
