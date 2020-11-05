Once Upon a Time Toys has found a new home in Stowe village. Stowe’s toy store, now 44 years old, is settling into a space on the Mountain Road, across from the covered walking bridge.
Owner Nancy Teed said, “I just love it here. Not only is this store bigger than my temporary store at Baggy Knees, but it is bigger than my original store in the Red Barn Shops. Every day old and new friends stop by to welcome us, bring us flowers and lots of virtual hugs.”
Once Upon a Time Toys was started in 1976 by Jane James and purchased by the Nancy Teed in 2006.
Asked about plans for the future, Teed said the larger store will let her expand her toy selection, but also allow for special events, like game nights, for kids and their families. “I’ve always thought that Stowe would benefit from more things for families to do when the weather is inclement or when everyone is tired of being outside.”
The store is also expanding its offerings for adults. There will be more gifts, toys, crafts and “interesting oddities” like agate bookends and crystals.
Wildflower Designs, which owns the space, is downsizing and moving into the lower level but will continue to sell flowers for the community, as well as its array of gifts.
