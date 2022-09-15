Many mazes close depending on the weather. If you’re unsure whether the weather will be cooperative enough, be sure to call ahead and make sure your maze will be open.
Percy Farm Maze
- 2919 Mountain Road, Stowe
- Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $8, adults; $4 for seniors, students and children; active military and children 7 or under enter free
- Information: 802-371-9999
Whitcomb’s Land of Pumpkin Maze
- 347 Fay Lane, Williston
- Opens Sept. 17. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $6, adults and kids 5 and older; kids under 5 enter free
- Information: 802-879-5239
Sam Mazza’s Maze
- 277 Lavigne Road, Colchester
- Daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 9 a.m.
- $11, ages 13 and up; $6, ages 3 to 12
- Information: 802-655-3440
Great Vermont Corn Maze
- 1404 Wheelock Road, Danville
- Daily, opens at 9 a.m. Online tickets only.
- $20, $15, $10 based on age; kids under 4 free
- Information: vermontcornmaze.com
