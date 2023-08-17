Elmore holds its 4th annual 5K and 100-yard Kiddy-Dash on Saturday Sept. 2.
Come out for a morning run or walk by the shores of Lake Elmore and in full view of Elmore Mountain. The course is mostly flat — out and back style — and starts at the Elmore Fire House just past the beach. Runners run past the Elmore State Park Beach House, the historic Elmore Store and one-room schoolhouse — the last in Vermont.
Participants then turn onto Camp Road, which provides constant views of Lake Elmore as it meanders past the lakefront homes and camps that line the town-maintained dirt road. At the end of Camp Road, there will be a turn around that leads you back and lands you back at the finish line, where there will be healthy snacks and local prizes.
As usual, there will be handmade medals for the top finishers in each age bracket. Even if you’re not looking to be a top finisher, there is still plenty of room for families, strollers and those just out for a brisk walk.
During bib pick up, all race participants receive raffle tickets. Prior to the start of the race, everyone puts their raffle ticket into the jar of the prizes they prefer. While everyone is on the course, the raffles are drawn and will be ready for collection by the time the participants cross the finish line.
Local companies have added even more swag this year.
After the race, spend the rest of the day at your leisure taking in the Beauty Spot of Vermont. Enjoy the Elmore State Park, Lake Elmore, Elmore’s end-of-the-season block party at the Elmore Store, and don’t forget the traditional fireworks over the lake after sunset.
Registration and information at runreg.com/elmore-5k.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.