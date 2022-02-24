Registration for Stowe Youth spring soccer is open.
Indoor practices will take place at Stowe Arena in April, tentatively scheduled for Fridays between 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The spring season is a competitive program that plays in the Vermont Soccer Association league with travel up to 30 to 90 minutes for away games. Spring soccer is based on age, not grade.
Stowe Youth Soccer also needs coaches for several age groups.
Register at bit.ly/3JrY7pP.
