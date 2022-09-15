The 13th Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival — awarded USA Today’s best fall festival in the nation — returns Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., to the Mayo Farm events field, Weeks Hill Road in Stowe.
This festival celebrates the sport of “chuckin’” pumpkins for distance using do-it-yourself constructed trebuchets — gravity powered catapults.
Festival founder Dave Jordan describes the event as a cross between a soapbox derby — amateur building and engineering — and a shot put contest, throwing for distance. The current record, set last year, is 780 feet.
The one-day event benefits the Clarina Howard Nichols Center. Founded in 1981, the center works to end domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County.
There are three rounds of competitive pumpkin chuckin’ at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with awards shortly after the last round.
Along with the contest there will be food trucks, music, a chili cook-off, a giant robot demo and kids’ activities. Music will be provided by two bands, House Dunn and John Smyth.
No preregistration is required for the trebuchet contest or chili cookoff. Get in free if you make two gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff. Chili must be on-site by 11:30 a.m.
No dogs or outside food and beverage are allowed at the event. Admission is $10; free to 5 years and younger.
For specifications, rules and entry information, go to vtpumpkinchuckin.blogspot.com or contact Jordan at djordan@gmavt.net.
