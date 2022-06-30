Here’s the 411 on some of the celebratory events being held in the Lamoille County area this weekend.

Cambridge

This year’s Cambridge parade theme is “Democracy in Action,” with longtime poll workers Sally Reynolds and Bonnie Hitchcock serving as grand marshals.

Parade participants meet at G.W. Tatro Construction at 9:30 a.m., and the parade route moves to Main Street, and then down Depot to Maple to Church streets before it returns to Main.

Prizes will be offered for best in theme, a grand marshals’ choice, and for kids, vehicles and businesses.

Organizers are asking people to park for the day at silo field or Cambridge Elementary School to keep Main Street clear for the parade and spectators.

The rest of the downtown festivities run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., along Main Street with art, fun for kids and live music by Sky Blue Boys. A bouncy house and games for kids will be at Cambridge Community Center, the Varnum holds its annual book sale and Cambridge Rotary will set up a silent auction. A variety of food will be offered, including burgers, hot dogs and fries from Scout Troop 39.

Close out the day with fireworks at dusk at Smugglers’ Notch Resort. Goodtime Charlie offers music for all ages on the Smugglers’ village green, 6-8 p.m., the Vermont National Guard 40th Army Band plays its mix of classic favorites and patriotic tunes beginning at 8 p.m., and food trucks will also be onsite.

Events are subject to change. For info, visit fb.me/e/3skI0O6Fk.

Elmore

The annual Independence Day boat parade starts at 2 p.m. on Lake Elmore.

Eden

The Annual Eden boat parade will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 11 a.m., starting at the boat launch and ending at Boy Scout Beach.

The theme this year is “On Broadway” so break out those costumes and show tunes. Prizes will be awarded for most entertaining boat, most decorated boat, best representation of theme and most original boat. Prizes are from Hometown Hardware and Supply, Cajuns Snack Bar, Lakeview Camping and Eden General Store.

Register on Friends of Lake Eden Facebook page, text/call 802-735-3860, or email cmmead0124@gmail.com to participate.

All boats are welcome to float … even if you don’t want to decorate.

Greensboro

Instead of celebrating freedom and independence with fireworks this year Greensboro is holding a community picnic — including free ice cream as long as it lasts — and an auction to support the people in Ukraine who are fighting for their own freedom and independence, on Saturday, July 2, on the green next to town hall immediately following the 10 a.m. Funky Fourth parade.

“The outpouring of generosity from the people of Greensboro in support of this auction for Ukraine has been just remarkable,” said Greensboro Selectboard chair Peter Romans.

Donated items include an Orvis bamboo fly rod, a new snowblower, Hearthstone stove (used only one year), a brand-new breakdown travel bicycle, half a cord of wood, two round bales of hay, hundreds of dollars of gift certificates, handicrafts, countless antiques and dozens of other items.

According to John Schweizer, one of the organizers of the auction, “It seems especially appropriate this year, when the people of Ukraine have struggled so bravely, and suffered so much, to defend their own freedom, independence and democracy that we make this effort, at this time, to show our support.”

Auctioneer will be Tim Nisbet, Greensboro’s longtime town moderator.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., and the picnic and auction follow at noon.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Fund. More at 802-533-2911 or treasurer@greensborovt.org.

Morristown

The parade theme in Morristown this year is “We, the People.” It begins at 11 a.m., July 4 on the corner of Harrel Street and Munson Avenue.

Register for the parade in the Community College of Vermont parking lot beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Note, there is no preregistration.)

Singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and judging will take place in front of the town offices on Portland Street, and there’ll be plenty of activities around town: Morristown Centennial Library holds its book sale; the VFW chicken barbecue begins shortly after the parade; Morrisville Community Church will sell strawberry shortcakes while they last; and more.

Evening events start at 6:30 p.m. at Oxbow Riverfront Park, with live music featuring The Michael Perry Band, which mixes blues, rock and roll, covers and originals, and fireworks at dusk.

Stowe

Stowe offers two parades for its Independence Day celebration, the traditional Moscow Parade, which starts promptly at 10 a.m. in the hamlet of Moscow, and a second procession in the village of Stowe later that morning.

The short blast down Moscow’s Main Street and back doesn’t last long but usually draws a sizeable crowd, rain or shine.

In this often-irreverent parade and with the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week, all bets are off whether Moscovites — and the Ladies Lawn Chair Brigade — decide to tackle current events. Arrive early.

From noon to 1 p.m. the grand marshal leads a crowd-pleasing lineup of floats through Stowe Village in a parade put on by Stowe Vibrancy and the town, followed by a full day of food from various vendors, family entertainment, and a live music performance from Mountain Sugar on the Village green on the corner of Main and Park streets.

At 6 p.m. head over to the Mayo Fields on Weeks Hill Road for one of Vermont’s largest displays of fireworks at dusk.

All festivities take place on July 4.

More at stowevibrancy.org.

Spruce Peak at Stowe

Spruce Peak celebrates Independence Day all weekend, with a summer kickoff on both Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, with lawn games, activities for the kids, food, craft beer, an artisan market, live music and movies on the green. All day, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

On July 3, the fun continues starting at noon with activities for the kids and more live music and entertainment, including Zack Dupont, the Red Trouser Boys show, Lowell Thompson and Brett Hughes, the Collin Cope Duo and Jason Spooner Band.

A fireworks extravaganza starts at 9:45 p.m.

More at sprucepeak.com.