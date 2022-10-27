Raise the Roof, a fundraiser for the Lamoille Community House, will be held at Alfie’s Wild Ride in Stowe on Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward the nonprofit’s 365 Campaign to provide year-round shelter for the homeless population in Lamoille County. There are currently more than 150 people without homes in our community.
Tacos, live music by the Lowell Thompson Band, and raffle prizes. The cost is $75 per person.
Information and tickets at lamoilleshelter.org.
