Girls on the Run Vermont needs coaches for its physical activity-based youth development program that inspires students in grades 3 and 4 to be joyful, healthy and confident.
The 10-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.
The spring season begins the week of Monday, March 27. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two non-competitive 5K events in Essex and Manchester.
Locations in need of coaches include Morristown Elementary and Stowe elementary and middle schools.
More at gotrvt.org.
