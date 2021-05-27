The Waterbury Historical Society hosts its annual Memorial Day ghost walk, Monday, May 31, 11 a.m., 8 North Main St., Hope Cemetery, behind the Congregational Church in the village.
After the traditional American Legion ceremony, listen to boundary-breaking stories of Lorenzo Bryant, freed man from the South, Elizabeth Colley, educator and suffragist, and Charles Daggs, freedman from Virginia.
Rain or shine, and bring a chair.
For more information: jangendreau@gmail.com.
