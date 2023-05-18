Sharpen your hooks and dig some fresh worms, the Waterbury Stowe Fish and Game Club’s 61st annual Kid’s Fishing Derby is just around the corner.
This year’s derby will be held Sunday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The derby is for children up to 12 years of age. As always, the derby is open to the public. Children must be supervised and bring their own equipment.
The rules for the kids are simple:
• One rod per angler
• Bait only, no lures
• Three-fish limit per angler, all must be trout
• All fish caught must be kept
Rules for the parents:
• Bait hooks
• Tie knots
• Untie knots
• Exemplify sportsmanship
The Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club is at 5365 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center. Contact Bill Whitehair with any questions at william.whitehair@gmail.com.
