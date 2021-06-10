Lamoille Family Center hosts a Fingerlicking Good Benefit on Thursday, June 10, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Stowe Cider, 17 Town Farm Lane, Stowe.
Enjoy cider, Black Diamond BBQ sliders and live music by the Eames Brothers and Stu & Chad.
All ticket sales and a portion of additional sales go directly to Lamoille Family Center, which promotes the well being of Lamoille Valley children, youth and families and helps them meet life’s challenges through education, direct services and advocacy. The center offers families more than 15 programs and services.
Tickets at bit.ly/34Nui0K.
