STOWE
Exposed 2022: Dreams
Through Saturday, Oct. 22
View unique and large-scale sculptural installations throughout Stowe village and in front of The Current, the town’s center for contemporary art.
‘When the well is dry’
Through Saturday, Dec. 10
The Current, 5 School St., Stowe
Exhibition that explores the intersection of environment, climate change, culture and communities through the work of visual artists and storytellers.
Stowe Farmers Market
Sundays through Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 2043 Mountain Road, next to the Stowe Motel
Local fresh vegetables, meats, cheese, milk, berries, maple syrup, bread and baked goods, pickles, flowers, herbal products, mushrooms, fermented vegetables, beverages, mead and spirits, prepared food vendors and crafts.
‘A Little Night Music’
Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 6 to 15, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees, Stowe Theatre Guild theater, 67 Main St.
The tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. Both men, as well as their jealous wives, agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at her mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra with Ray Vega
Saturday, Oct. 1, 6:30-8 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe
Saxophonist and composer Brian McCarthy directs the 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that combines new works and stellar musicianship. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega.
Stowe Foliage Arts Festival
Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Topnotch Field, 3420 Mountain Road
Fine art and craftwork from 150 juried fine artists and artisans. Live music, food, beer, wine and craft demonstrations. Sample specialty foods such as maple syrup, gourmet chocolate, craft spirits and more.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!
Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; concert 3:30-6:30 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hill Road. (Rain date Sunday, Oct. 9)
Daylong offering of Native American culture, education and music, including blessings by chief of the Abenaki Nation, Abenaki drummers, Native American singers, storytellers, dancers, vendors and artisans. Music with Bear Fox and Kontiwennenhawi, Joe Louis Walker, Carly Harvey, John Fusco, Vermont’s own Dave Keller, and many tribal performers. Free event, lawn seating; bring your own chair or blanket.
LAMOILLE COUNTY
‘Blue Window’
Friday to Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 to 9, 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinee, Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main Street, Hyde Park.
A New York City dinner party of disparate couples and singles gather in this poignant comedy of desires and misconnections as they struggle to face challenges independently and interdependently making us wonder: What do they have in common?
Harvest hootenanny
Saturday, Oct. 1, 6-10 p.m., Gihon Valley Hall, N. Hyde Park
Food and live Americana and classic rock music by She Was Right. Pie sale on the lawn. A $10 donation is suggested.
Elmore Fire Department Harvest Supper
Saturday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.
Seated dinner at the fire station serving ham, squash, baked beans, beets, baked potato, peas, bread and salad, dessert, ice cream, cider and coffee. $15.
Hardwick chicken barbecue
Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 2 p.m., in front of the fire station in Hardwick village
Hardwick Historical Society hosts chicken barbeque with half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and water for $15. Takeout only.
Tickets in advance at fradettesmaplesyrup@gmail.com
Jeffersonville church craft, vendor sale
Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Congregational Church,16 Church St.
Vendors, homemade soup and sandwich lunch and raffle.
STATEWIDE
Vermont Open Studio Weekend
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations
Artists and artisans open their studios to the public for a weekend of demonstrations and sales. Map available online.
CENTRAL VERMONT
Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival
Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., fairgrounds, Tunbridge
Festival that celebrates small farms and natural fiber with a wide variety of vendors offering fleece and yarn, fiber animals, hand-spinning and fiber crafting equipment and supplies, handcrafted natural fiber products and local meat and cheese. Contests, classes and demos, sales. $8.
Words Out Loud 2022
Sunday, Oct. 2, 3 p.m., Old West Church, 7 Old West Church Road, Calais
Vermont musician and songwriter Brian Clark and essayist Jericho Parms each showcase their work for the final presentation in this year’s reading series.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Chicken pie supper
Saturday, Oct. 8, 4:15-7 p.m., Williston Federated Church, 44 North Williston Road.
Meal includes chicken pie and biscuit, squash, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and apple or pumpkin pie. Tickets are $15; children $8. Reservations are required. Pick up times are staggered. Exact change appreciated.
Call 802-862-7400 for reservations.
NORTHEAST KINGDOM
Dog Mountain Fall Dog Party
Saturday, Oct. 1, noon-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury
Grab your camera and take the scenic ride to leaf-romping, four-legged fun at Dog Mountain. Featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, dog contests and more.
19th Autumn on the Green
Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the green, Danville, Route 2
Over 200 vendors offer items from whimsical jewelry to dog biscuits. Original artwork, antiques, pottery, home-spun yarn and knitwear, clothing, salves and body products, books, candles, quilts, baskets, rugs, hand-crafted furniture and wood products. Maple products, cheese, pumpkins, cider, home-made jams and jellies, pickles and relishes, baked goods and desserts of all kinds. Food and fun.
Albany chicken pie supper
Sunday, Oct. 2, seatings at noon and 1 p.m., Albany Methodist Church, 906 Main St.
Chicken with biscuits and gravy, local potatoes and buttercup squash, cole slaw and cranberry sauce with coffee and homemade pie, served family style. Takeout and gluten free available. Meals are $15 for adults, $7 for kids 8 and under.
For reservations call 802-754-2790.
13th Bean & Brew Festival
Saturday, Oct. 15, noon-6 p.m., Stateside base lodge, Jay Peak Resort, Route 242
Annual festival features locally roasted coffees coupled with New England’s finest beers, ciders and more. Quench your thirst while listening to live music and playing lawn games.
Music by 3TA, noon-2:30 p.m., and Sugarleaf, 3-6 p.m. $30.
