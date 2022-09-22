STOWE
Exposed 2022: Dreams
Through Saturday, Oct. 22
View unique and large-scale sculptural installations throughout Stowe village and in front of The Current, the town’s center for contemporary art.
Stowe Foliage Arts Festival
Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Topnotch Field, 3420 Mountain Road
Fine art and craftwork from 150 juried fine artists and artisans. Live music, food, beer, wine and craft demonstrations. Sample specialty foods such as maple syrup, gourmet chocolate, craft spirits and more.
‘When the well is dry’
Through Saturday, Dec. 10
The Current, 5 School St., Stowe
Exhibition that explores the intersection of environment, climate change, culture and communities through the work of visual artists and storytellers.
‘A Little Night Music’
Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees, Stowe Theatre Guild theater, 67 Main St.
The tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. Both men, as well as their jealous wives, agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at her mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
tix.com/ticket-sales/stowetheatre/6918
Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra with Ray Vega
Saturday, Oct. 1, 6:30-8 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe
Saxophonist and composer Brian McCarthy directs the 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that combines new works and stellar musicianship. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega.
Stowe Farmers Market
Sundays through Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 2043 Mountain Road, next to the Stowe Motel
Local fresh vegetables, meats, cheese, milk, berries, maple syrup, bread and baked goods, pickles, flowers, herbal products, mushrooms, fermented vegetables, beverages, mead and spirits, prepared food vendors and crafts.
13th Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival
Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hiill Road
Festival celebrates the sport of chuckin’ pumpkins, for distance, using a do-it-yourself constructed trebuchet, or gravity powered catapult. Launches at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with awards shortly after the last round. Music, children’s activities, chili cook-off, and food trucks. $10.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!
Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; concert 3:30-6:30 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hill Road. (Rain date Sunday, Oct. 9)
Daylong offering of Native American culture, education and music, including blessings by chief of the Abenaki Nation, Abenaki drummers, Native American singers, storytellers, dancers, vendors and artisans. Music with Bear Fox and Kontiwennenhawi, Joe Louis Walker, Carly Harvey, John Fusco, Vermont’s own Dave Keller, and many tribal performers. Free event, lawn seating; bring your own chair or blanket.
LAMOILLE COUNTY
Harvest hootenanny
Saturday, Oct. 1, 6-10 p.m., Gihon Valley Hall, N. Hyde Park
Food and live Americana and classic rock music by She Was Right. Pie sale on the lawn. A $10 donation is suggested.
Hardwick chicken barbecue
Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 2 p.m., in front of the fire station in Hardwick village
Hardwick Historical Society hosts chicken barbeque with half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and water for $15. Takeout only.
Tickets in advance at fradettesmaplesyrup@gmail.com
Jeffersonville church craft, vendor sale
Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 16 Church St.
Vendors, homemade soup and sandwich lunch and raffle.
Elmore Fire Department Harvest Supper
Saturday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.
Seated dinner at the fire station serving ham, squash, baked beans, beets, baked potato, peas, bread and salad, dessert, ice cream, cider and coffee. $15.
CENTRAL VERMONT
Tunbridge World’s Fair
Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 15 to 18, 9 a.m. into the evening, fairgrounds, Tunbridge
Midway rides, fair games, animal exhibits and competition, pony pulling, music, dancers, historical exhibits, fair food concessions, tractor pulls, Modern Times Theater, oxen pull, and much more.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Sausage Sale at Calvary
Saturday, Sept. 24, a.m. until sold out, Calvary Episcopal Church, 370 Route 15, Jericho
Grill will be fired up with sausage and hot dogs with peppers and onions, with or without Edna’s famous Michigan sauce and a healthy dose of enthusiasm
802-899-0453.
Old Fashioned Harvest Market
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, all day, Underhill village, Route 15
Food vendors, entertainment, flea market, games for kids, townwide sales, hayrides, greased pole climb, cross-cut log sawing contest, more.
23rd Bristol Harvest Festival
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Bristol
Town green comes alive with 60+-plus crafters and vendors, food and live musical entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day.
NORTHEAST KINGDOM
Burke Fall Festival
Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., East Burke Village
On the green at the Burke Mountain Clubhouse/East Burke Library.
Parade at 10 a.m., huge craft fair, wagon rides, live music from Chickweed, animal show, wildlife encounters, kids’ games, barbecue.
19th Autumn on the Green
Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the green, Danville, Route 2
Over 200 vendors offer items from whimsical jewelry to dog biscuits. Original artwork, antiques, pottery, home-spun yarn and knitwear, clothing, salves and body products, books, candles, quilts, baskets, rugs, hand-crafted furniture and wood products. Maple products, cheese, pumpkins, cider, baked goods and desserts of all kinds. Food and fun.
Dog Mountain Fall Dog Party
Saturday, Oct. 1, noon-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury
Grab your camera and take the scenic ride to leaf-romping, four-legged fun at Dog Mountain. Featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, dog contests and more.
