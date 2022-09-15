Exposed 2022: Dreams

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

View unique and large-scale sculptural installations throughout Stowe village and in front of The Current, the town’s center for contemporary art.

thecurrentnow.org

Stowe Foliage Arts Festival

Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Topnotch Field, 3420 Mountain Road

Fine art and craftwork from 150 juried fine artists and artisans. Live music, food, beer, wine and craft demonstrations. Sample specialty foods such as maple syrup, gourmet chocolate, craft spirits and more.

stoweartsfest.com

‘When the well is dry’

Through Saturday, Dec. 10

The Current, 5 School St., Stowe

Exhibition that explores the intersection of environment, climate change, culture and communities through the work of visual artists and storytellers.

thecurrentnow.org

‘A Little Night Music’

Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees, Stowe Theatre Guild theater, 67 Main St.

The tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. Both men, as well as their jealous wives, agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at her mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

tix.com/ticket-sales/stowetheatre/6918

Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra with Ray Vega

Saturday, Oct. 1, 6:30-8 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe

Saxophonist and composer Brian McCarthy directs the 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that combines new works and stellar musicianship. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega,

sprucepeakarts.org

Stowe Farmers Market

Sundays through Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 2043 Mountain Road, next to the Stowe Motel

Local fresh vegetables, meats, cheese, milk, berries, maple syrup, bread and baked goods, pickles, flowers, herbal products, mushrooms, fermented vegetables, beverages, mead and spirits, prepared food vendors and crafts.

stowefarmersmarket.com

13th Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival

Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hiill Road

Festival celebrates the sport of chuckin’ pumpkins, for distance, using a do-it-yourself constructed trebuchet, or gravity powered catapult. Launches at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with awards shortly after the last round. Music, children’s activities, chili cook-off, and food trucks. $10.

bit.ly/3B9DpIK

Ice Dance International

Through Sunday, Sept. 18, various times and events, Stowe Arena, 350 Park St.

Week-long residency that engages with the community with signature programs such as workshops and masterclasses, school performances, free skate and hockey skills classes, as well as a new adaptive recreational skating experience. The week conclude with a premiere performance of the group’s new touring show, “Grace,” on Sept. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., which features work by Douglas Webster, Benoit Richaud and Cindy Stuart.

Von Trapp Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., von Trapp Biergarten and Bierhall, 1333 Luce Hill Road, Stowe

Enjoy live Bavarian-style music from the Vermont German band Inseldudler. Tickets include an appetizer, entrée, mug or a pint glass filled with a von Trapp lager, tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased day of for more food and beer. $32 to $62.

trappfamily.com/oktoberfest.htm

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!

Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; concert 3:30-6:30 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hill Road. (Rain date Sunday, Oct. 9)

Daylong offering of Native American culture, education and music, including blessings by chief of the Abenaki Nation, Abenaki drummers, Native American singers, storytellers, dancers, vendors and artisans. Music with Bear Fox and Kontiwennenhawi, Joe Louis Walker, Carly Harvey, John Fusco, Vermont’s own Dave Keller, and many tribal performers. Free event, lawn seating; bring your own chair or blanket.

stowevibrancy.com

Elmore Fire Department Harvest Supper

Saturday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.

Seated dinner at the fire station serving ham, squash, baked beans, beets, baked potato, peas, bread and salad, dessert, ice cream, cider and coffee. $15.

13th Bean & Brew Festival

Saturday, Oct. 15, noon-6 p.m., Stateside base lodge, Jay Peak Resort, Route 242

Annual festival features locally roasted coffees coupled with New England’s finest beers, ciders and more. Quench your thirst while listening to live music and playing lawn games.

Music by 3TA, noon-2:30 p.m., and Sugarleaf, 3-6 p.m. $30.

jaypeakresort.com.

Sausage Sale at Calvary

Saturday, Sept. 24, a.m. until sold out, Calvary Episcopal Church, 370 Route 15, Jericho

Grill will be fired up with sausage and hot dogs with peppers and onions, with or without Edna’s famous Michigan sauce and a healthy dose of enthusiasm

802-899-0453.

Maple 100

Sunday, Sept. 18, starts at 1 p.m., Palmer’s Sugarhouse, 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Road.

Live music with Mystic Party Band, food, maple cocktails with local spirits, maple Dreamees (seasonal apple cider donuts filled with creemee), maple creemees, famous maple hotdogs, lattes, and more. Take a trek in the sugarbush.

Dog Mountain Fall Dog Party

Saturday, Oct. 1, noon-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury

Grab your camera and take the scenic ride to leaf-romping, four-legged fun at Dog Mountain. Featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, dog contests and more.

dogmt.com

Old Fashioned Harvest Market

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, all day, Underhill village, Route 15

Food, entertainment, flea market, games for kids, townwide sales, hayrides, greased pole climb, cross-cut log sawing contest, and more.

Vermont Open Studio Weekend

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations

Artists and artisans open their studios to the public for a weekend of demonstrations and sales. Map available online.

vermontcrafts.com

23rd Bristol Harvest Festival

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Bristol

Town green comes alive with 60+-plus crafters and vendors, food and live musical entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day.

bristolharvestfest.com

2022 Fairy House Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Nature Museum, 186 Townshend Road, Grafton

Follow a Vermont woodland path sprinkled with charming fairy houses for a magical experience of the natural world. The festival is museum’s annual fundraiser and draws visitors from far and wide. Volunteers create a fairyland of small structures built out of natural materials. Crafts for all ages, face painting, bubbles, costumes and a lasting sense of wonder for the fall season.

nature-museum.org

Burke Fall Festival

Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., East Burke Village

On the green at the Burke Mountain Clubhouse/East Burke Library. Parade at 10 a.m., huge craft fair, wagon rides, live music from Chickweed, animal show, wildlife encounters, barbecue, more.

burkevermont.com

Smuggs FallFest

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Jeffersonville

Spend a fall weekend enjoying live music, craft beer and local food. Join the party on Friday or Saturday night in the heart of Smugglers’ Notch village as spirited sets of live music are highlighted by local food trucks and a lineup of craft brews. $32, $40 and $20.

smuggs.com

Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival

Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., fairgrounds, Tunbridge

Festival that celebrates small farms and natural fiber with a wide variety of vendors offering fleece and yarn, fiber animals, hand-spinning and fiber crafting equipment and supplies, handcrafted natural fiber products and local meat and cheese. Contests, fiber arts classes and demonstrations, shepherd workshops, herding and shearing demos, fleece sale.

$8.

vtsheepandwoolfest.com

Tunbridge World’s Fair

Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 15 to 18, 9 a.m. into the evening, fairgrounds, Tunbridge

Midway rides, fair games, animal exhibits and competition, pony pulling, music, dancers, historical exhibits, fair food concessions, tractor pulls, Modern Times Theater, oxen pull, and much more.

tunbridgeworldsfair.com

