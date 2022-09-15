Exposed 2022: Dreams
Through Saturday, Oct. 22
View unique and large-scale sculptural installations throughout Stowe village and in front of The Current, the town’s center for contemporary art.
Stowe Foliage Arts Festival
Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Topnotch Field, 3420 Mountain Road
Fine art and craftwork from 150 juried fine artists and artisans. Live music, food, beer, wine and craft demonstrations. Sample specialty foods such as maple syrup, gourmet chocolate, craft spirits and more.
‘When the well is dry’
Through Saturday, Dec. 10
The Current, 5 School St., Stowe
Exhibition that explores the intersection of environment, climate change, culture and communities through the work of visual artists and storytellers.
‘A Little Night Music’
Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees, Stowe Theatre Guild theater, 67 Main St.
The tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. Both men, as well as their jealous wives, agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at her mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
tix.com/ticket-sales/stowetheatre/6918
Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra with Ray Vega
Saturday, Oct. 1, 6:30-8 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe
Saxophonist and composer Brian McCarthy directs the 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that combines new works and stellar musicianship. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega,
Stowe Farmers Market
Sundays through Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 2043 Mountain Road, next to the Stowe Motel
Local fresh vegetables, meats, cheese, milk, berries, maple syrup, bread and baked goods, pickles, flowers, herbal products, mushrooms, fermented vegetables, beverages, mead and spirits, prepared food vendors and crafts.
13th Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival
Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hiill Road
Festival celebrates the sport of chuckin’ pumpkins, for distance, using a do-it-yourself constructed trebuchet, or gravity powered catapult. Launches at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with awards shortly after the last round. Music, children’s activities, chili cook-off, and food trucks. $10.
Ice Dance International
Through Sunday, Sept. 18, various times and events, Stowe Arena, 350 Park St.
Week-long residency that engages with the community with signature programs such as workshops and masterclasses, school performances, free skate and hockey skills classes, as well as a new adaptive recreational skating experience. The week conclude with a premiere performance of the group’s new touring show, “Grace,” on Sept. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., which features work by Douglas Webster, Benoit Richaud and Cindy Stuart.
Von Trapp Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., von Trapp Biergarten and Bierhall, 1333 Luce Hill Road, Stowe
Enjoy live Bavarian-style music from the Vermont German band Inseldudler. Tickets include an appetizer, entrée, mug or a pint glass filled with a von Trapp lager, tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased day of for more food and beer. $32 to $62.
trappfamily.com/oktoberfest.htm
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!
Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; concert 3:30-6:30 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hill Road. (Rain date Sunday, Oct. 9)
Daylong offering of Native American culture, education and music, including blessings by chief of the Abenaki Nation, Abenaki drummers, Native American singers, storytellers, dancers, vendors and artisans. Music with Bear Fox and Kontiwennenhawi, Joe Louis Walker, Carly Harvey, John Fusco, Vermont’s own Dave Keller, and many tribal performers. Free event, lawn seating; bring your own chair or blanket.
Elmore Fire Department Harvest Supper
Saturday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m.
Seated dinner at the fire station serving ham, squash, baked beans, beets, baked potato, peas, bread and salad, dessert, ice cream, cider and coffee. $15.
13th Bean & Brew Festival
Saturday, Oct. 15, noon-6 p.m., Stateside base lodge, Jay Peak Resort, Route 242
Annual festival features locally roasted coffees coupled with New England’s finest beers, ciders and more. Quench your thirst while listening to live music and playing lawn games.
Music by 3TA, noon-2:30 p.m., and Sugarleaf, 3-6 p.m. $30.
Sausage Sale at Calvary
Saturday, Sept. 24, a.m. until sold out, Calvary Episcopal Church, 370 Route 15, Jericho
Grill will be fired up with sausage and hot dogs with peppers and onions, with or without Edna’s famous Michigan sauce and a healthy dose of enthusiasm
802-899-0453.
Maple 100
Sunday, Sept. 18, starts at 1 p.m., Palmer’s Sugarhouse, 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Road.
Live music with Mystic Party Band, food, maple cocktails with local spirits, maple Dreamees (seasonal apple cider donuts filled with creemee), maple creemees, famous maple hotdogs, lattes, and more. Take a trek in the sugarbush.
Dog Mountain Fall Dog Party
Saturday, Oct. 1, noon-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury
Grab your camera and take the scenic ride to leaf-romping, four-legged fun at Dog Mountain. Featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, dog contests and more.
Old Fashioned Harvest Market
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, all day, Underhill village, Route 15
Food, entertainment, flea market, games for kids, townwide sales, hayrides, greased pole climb, cross-cut log sawing contest, and more.
Vermont Open Studio Weekend
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations
Artists and artisans open their studios to the public for a weekend of demonstrations and sales. Map available online.
23rd Bristol Harvest Festival
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Bristol
Town green comes alive with 60+-plus crafters and vendors, food and live musical entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day.
2022 Fairy House Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Nature Museum, 186 Townshend Road, Grafton
Follow a Vermont woodland path sprinkled with charming fairy houses for a magical experience of the natural world. The festival is museum’s annual fundraiser and draws visitors from far and wide. Volunteers create a fairyland of small structures built out of natural materials. Crafts for all ages, face painting, bubbles, costumes and a lasting sense of wonder for the fall season.
Burke Fall Festival
Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., East Burke Village
On the green at the Burke Mountain Clubhouse/East Burke Library. Parade at 10 a.m., huge craft fair, wagon rides, live music from Chickweed, animal show, wildlife encounters, barbecue, more.
Smuggs FallFest
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Jeffersonville
Spend a fall weekend enjoying live music, craft beer and local food. Join the party on Friday or Saturday night in the heart of Smugglers’ Notch village as spirited sets of live music are highlighted by local food trucks and a lineup of craft brews. $32, $40 and $20.
Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival
Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., fairgrounds, Tunbridge
Festival that celebrates small farms and natural fiber with a wide variety of vendors offering fleece and yarn, fiber animals, hand-spinning and fiber crafting equipment and supplies, handcrafted natural fiber products and local meat and cheese. Contests, fiber arts classes and demonstrations, shepherd workshops, herding and shearing demos, fleece sale.
$8.
Tunbridge World’s Fair
Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 15 to 18, 9 a.m. into the evening, fairgrounds, Tunbridge
Midway rides, fair games, animal exhibits and competition, pony pulling, music, dancers, historical exhibits, fair food concessions, tractor pulls, Modern Times Theater, oxen pull, and much more.
