STOWE
Exposed 2022: Dreams
Through Saturday, Oct. 22
View unique and large-scale sculptural installations throughout Stowe village and in front of The Current, the town’s center for contemporary art.
‘When the well is dry’
Through Saturday, Dec. 10
The Current, 5 School St., Stowe
Exhibition that explores the intersection of environment, climate change, culture and communities through the work of visual artists and storytellers.
Stowe Farmers Market
Sundays through Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 2043 Mountain Road, next to the Stowe Motel
Local fresh vegetables, meats, cheese, milk, berries, maple syrup, bread and baked goods, pickles, flowers, herbal products, mushrooms, fermented vegetables, beverages, mead and spirits, prepared food vendors and crafts.
‘A Little Night Music’
Thursdays to Saturdays, through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees, Stowe Theatre Guild theater, 67 Main St.
The tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. Both men, as well as their jealous wives, agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at her mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
Stowe Foliage Arts Festival
Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Topnotch Field, 3420 Mountain Road
Fine art and craftwork from 150 juried fine artists and artisans. Live music, food, beer, wine and craft demonstrations. Sample specialty foods such as maple syrup, gourmet chocolate, craft spirits and more.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!
Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; concert 3:30-6:30 p.m., Stowe Events Field, Weeks Hill Road. (Rain date Sunday, Oct. 9)
Daylong offering of Native American culture, education and music, including blessings by chief of the Abenaki Nation, Abenaki drummers, Native American singers, storytellers, dancers, vendors and artisans. Music with Bear Fox and Kontiwennenhawi, Joe Louis Walker, Carly Harvey, John Fusco, Vermont’s own Dave Keller, and many tribal performers. Free event, lawn seating; bring your own chair or blanket.
LAMOILLE COUNTY
‘Blue Window’
Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7 to 9, 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. Sunday matinee, Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main Street, Hyde Park.
A New York City dinner party of disparate couples and singles gather in this comedy of desires and misconnections as they struggle to face challenges independently and interdependently making us wonder: What do they have in common?
Jeffersonville church craft, vendor sale
Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Congregational Church,16 Church St.
Vendors, homemade soup and sandwich lunch and raffle.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Chicken pie supper
Saturday, Oct. 8, 4:15-7 p.m., Williston Federated Church, 44 North Williston Road.
Meal includes chicken pie and biscuit, squash, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and apple or pumpkin pie. Tickets are $15; children $8. Reservations are required. Pick up times are staggered. Exact change appreciated.
Call 802-862-7400 for reservations.
NORTHEAST KINGDOM
13th Bean & Brew Festival
Saturday, Oct. 15, noon-6 p.m., Stateside base lodge, Jay Peak Resort, Route 242
Annual festival features locally roasted coffees coupled with New England’s finest beers, ciders and more. Quench your thirst while listening to live music and playing lawn games.
Music by 3TA, noon-2:30 p.m., and Sugarleaf, 3-6 p.m. $30.
