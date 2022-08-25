Elmore holds its third annual 5K Saturday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m.
The race is an official chip-timed event on a mostly flat, out-and-back course starting at the Elmore town garage. The courses then heads to Beach Road past the Elmore State Park beachhouse to Vermont Route 12. From there, it passes historic Elmore Store and the one-room schoolhouse before turning onto Camp Road, which provides views of Lake Elmore as it meanders past the lakefront homes and camps that line the town-maintained dirt road.
At the end of Camp Road, just before the turn for the boat launch, there will be a turnaround that leads back to the town garage, just in time for refreshments and snacks.
Medals will be awarded for the winners, but there is still plenty of room for families, walkers and strollers so even the littlest participants can enjoy being outside and getting some fresh air.
All participants receive raffle tickets, and before the race start, they will put their ticket into the jar of their preferred prize. While everyone runs, the tickets will be drawn, and prizes will be ready for collection at the finish line.
Spend the rest of the day enjoying Elmore State Park, Lake Elmore and the town’s end-of-season block party starting at 1 p.m. at the Elmore Store. Last, don’t forget the fireworks over the lake after sunset.
Registration and information are available at runreg.com/elmore-5k.
Gravel ride
Elmore’s second annual ECT Gravel Ride is also on Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., to support the mission of the Elmore Community Trust and its restoration and preservation of the Elmore Store.
The ride starts and ends at the Elmore Methodist Church parking lot at 10 a.m. This year’s course is about 38.5 miles with over 4,300 feet of climbing. The terrain consists of well-maintained dirt roads, muddy and grassy doubletrack and loose technical class 4 climbing.
Riders should be over 18.
Registration includes post-ride food and drinks and a ride T-shirt designed by a of Elmore Community Trust board member.
All proceeds or donations from this event go directly toward the preservation efforts of Elmore Store. More at elmorecommunitytrust.org.
