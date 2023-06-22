Craftsbury’s Antiques and Uniques Festival is back.
After a pandemic intermission, the festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary year on Craftsbury Common Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Vendors will include a variety of antiques, collectibles, art, jewelry, quilts, pottery, artisan crafts, woodworking, local and specialty foods. The festival attracts thousands of shoppers from all corners of Vermont and out-of-state. There will be live music, fun activities, demonstrations and performances throughout the day, rain or shine.
Admission is free (donations are accepted). A $5 parking fee (cash only) goes directly to the Craftsbury Fire Department.
For more information go to craftsburyantiquesanduniques.com.
