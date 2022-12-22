On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, Cabot Arts presents the Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration.
The free festival features an eclectic array of performing arts and activities for all ages. Nine acts will provide entertainment including concerts, dance, storytelling, theater, comedy and a fun plaid fashion show and contest. Ice skating, snow painting, hot cocoa station, arts and crafts workshop, and a paper lantern sunset parade will take place outdoors on the Cabot Village Common. Venues include Willey Building Auditorium, Cabot Village Common, Cabot United Church, Harry’s Hardware and The Den.
Performers include Rusty Dewees, aka “The Logger;” storyteller Odds Bodkin; singer Jon Gailmor; the band Les Dead Ringers; the Midnight Capers dance demonstration; and many others.
More at cabotarts.org.
