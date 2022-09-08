The 31st running of the British Invasion returns this weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11, on the Stowe Events field, Weeks Hill Road.
The British lifestyle event started over a pint of ale in Stowe in 1990, and quickly became a three-day event that includes all things British, with primary focus on classic British motorcars. The British Invasion is the largest all-British motorcar show in the United States annually attracting over 600 British motorcars from the U.S and Canada.
The popular block party and dance takes place Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m., on Stowe’s Main Street, which closes for the British cars, their owners and everyone looking for a good time.
There’s a food court and beer garden and music by Joey Leone’s Chop Shop Band, all hosted by Stowe Vibrancy. There is a suggested $5 donation.
On Friday on the show field, festivities are for participants as they set up in the car corral, mingle and attend a late afternoon reception. A self-guided driving tour will depart from the show field so everyone will get a glimpse of these British beauties as they travel about before the public show opens on Saturday and Sunday.
The show field opens at 9 a.m. both days.
Weekend events for the public include a Concours d’Elegance with judging at 10 a.m., awards and a drive-by, a British motorcar show and car corral, competition of colors, tailgate picnic, British attire and ladies hat competitions, food and beverage concessions, and more.
Admission is $15; kids under 12 get in free. A $5 parking fee benefits the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.