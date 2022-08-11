Antique car show is back

The 65th Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet, Friday to Sunday, Aug. 12-13, is one of New England’s largest and longest antique and classic car meets.
This year’s show will feature over 500 antique cars, military and race cars, a huge antique vehicle flea market, car corral, parade and street dance, Farr’s Field, two miles west of Waterbury on Route 2.
Twenty-six classes of antique vehicles will be judged with awards presented on Sunday.
For more information go to vtauto.org.
