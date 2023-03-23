The TRIP Dance Company is presenting its annual fundraiser at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Hourglass Drive, on Saturday, April 1, at 3 and 7 p.m.
TRIP is a non-profit competitive youth dance company associated with the Stowe Dance Academy.
Don’t miss seeing local dancers perform their award-winning dances.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at sprucepeakarts.org or 802-760-4634.
There is also an online streaming option for watching both performances with access through sprucepeakarts.org.
Donations may also be made directly through a new online auction at tripdancecompany.betterworld.org through April 2.
