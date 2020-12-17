Ballet Wolcott dancers created a virtual performance of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 5.
Each class of dancers, choreographed by Charlene Sroka, was individually filmed and all of the performances will be edited and included on a DVD by filmmaker Richard Grivalsky.
The ballet was filmed at Town Hall in Wolcott.
