“Looking for the Heart of Saturday Night,” an original dance-based musical from creator Taryn Noelle of Stowe runs Nov. 11-14 and Nov. 18-20 at Lyric Theatre Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive, South Burlington.
Inspired by Susan Stroman’s storytelling in “Contact,” Noelle’s play is ultimately about love and time and revolves around a young woman’s journey to the big city. The two-act performance showcases the dreams and trials of seeking to “make it big” in the highly competitive world of performers, the love and support of family and friends and the threads of connection and commonalities between us all.
In addition to showcasing multiple dance styles, the musical score is comprised of tunes that span from Tin Pan Alley to doo-wop, Motown, classic rock and contemporary sounds of today. Audience members will enjoy highlights of 39 pieces of music ranging from Billy Idol and Jerome Kern to Lady Gaga and Irving Berlin.
“Lyric continues to showcase creative expression in productions both large and small. The stories woven throughout this particular piece come alive through the remarkable talent and artistry of the entire cast and crew,” said Noelle.
Evening performances run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Sunday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m.
Proof of vaccination and masking required for audience members.
Tickets are a suggested donation of $25.
More at lyrictheatrevt.org.
