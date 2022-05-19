Lamoille Valley Dance Academy presents its spring 2022 production of “Snow White” on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. at the Dibden Center on the campus of Northern Vermont University, Johnson.
Featuring local students ages 2 through 18, the production highlights dancers performing ballet, hip hop, contemporary dance and tap in this beloved Disney story. Always a popular sell-out event, the spring production appeals to all ages and is great for families.
Children performing represent Morrisville, Hyde Park, Stowe, Waterville, Jeffersonville, Cambridge, Craftsbury, Eden, Hardwick, Montgomery and Newport.
Original choreography and concept are by Alexis George-Owen, owner and artistic director of Lamoille Valley Dance Academy.
For tickets, go to buy.tututix.com/lamoillevalleydance.
Call 802-888-4375 for more information.
