The Green Mountain Nutcracker, Vermont’s only interpretation of the classic holiday tale with a local twist, returns to the Barre Opera House for two shows, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.
Now in its 16th year, this production features an all-ages, 45-member cast of professional company dancers and local students, all-original choreography by Christine Harris, Brandy Perez, Bridget Wheeler and Willow Wonder, set to both Tchaikovsky’s familiar score and original music by Vermont musician, Colin McCaffrey.
Set in the 1970s in Vermont, this familiar-made-fantastical rendition of the classic ballet delights audiences with its many local references, from the boisterous loggers to the Maple Sugar Fairy.
On Christmas night, a young girl is transported into a world of magic and imagination when a wooden nutcracker doll comes to life. After a joyful holiday party, the nutcracker prince escorts Marie through snowy Vermont forests and into his magical kingdom. The Maple Sugar Fairy welcomes the pair and conducts a large cast of colorful characters who celebrate with delightful dances.
Advance tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for ages 18 and under; or $28 for adults and $18 for children at the door.
Visit barreoperahouse.org or call (802) 476-8188 for more information.
