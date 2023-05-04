East Craftsbury’s most swinging night of the year returns on Saturday, May 20, as three local organizations host an old-fashioned barn dance at Brassknocker Farm (Dave Rowell’s big yellow barn) at 42 Whetstone Brook Road in East Craftsbury.
The fun starts at 6 p.m., with music from 7-10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Craftsbury Chamber Players, the Craftsbury Public Library and East Craftsbury’s J. W. Simpson Memorial Library to serve the community’s minds and spirits.
The dance will feature live music by the Radio Rangers. There will be food from the C Village Store and Craftsbury Genny, and drinks from Blackbird Bistro.
Suggested donation is $10-20 per person, or $25 for a family; free for children 12 and under.
For more information contact the library at 802-586-9683, J. W. Simpson Memorial Library at 802-586-9692, or the Craftsbury Chamber Players at mavis@craftsburychamberplayers.org or 800-639-3443.
