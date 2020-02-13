It’s a busy time for theater and dance students at Northern Vermont University in Johnson.
• Naomi Iizuka’s “Good Kids,” a play that explores sexual assault and its impacts, will be presented by the Northern Vermont University Performing Arts Department at NVU’s Johnson campus.
Performances are Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 13-15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at Dibden Center for the Arts, 337 College Hill. NVU instructor Margo Whitcomb will direct the production, with a cast of about 10 NVU students.
“Good Kids,” set at a Midwestern high school, examines a sexual assault at a party and the aftermath. The fictional account was inspired by an incident in Steubenville, Ohio, in 2012 that drew national attention. Since its premiere in 2014, the play has been performed at high schools and colleges across the U.S. and Canada.
Iizuka was commissioned to write the play as part of the Big Ten Theatre Consortium’s New Play Initiative, established to promote work by female playwrights and create opportunities for women on stage. Iizuka teaches at the University of California-San Diego.
General admission is $10. Information and tickets: 802-635-1476.
• “Diary of a Westward Journey,” a dance/theater production about the wagon train movement in the 1800s, will be presented Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., also at Dibden. Performers include NVU student Salina-Mae French, NVU dance instructor Jean-Marie Mellichamp, and NVU graduates Emily Brace and Rachel LeMay. NVU-Johnson dance instructor Maris Wolff, who founded the Vermont Dance Collective, directed the production.
Information: northernvermont.edu.