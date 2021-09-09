Tired of the COVID blues?
Chase those blues away with a rollicking good time at a country dance in Morristown’s Masonic lodge.
Circle, line and square dance, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m. in the basement of the lodge, Brigham Street, Morrisville.
All ages are welcome. Non-alcoholic refreshments provided, and masks required.
This free dance is sponsored by Morrisville Square Dance Club. More at 802-730-5545.
