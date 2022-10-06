Meet Ballet Wolcott’s dancers, friends and families to hike up Mount Mansfield on Saturday, Oct. 8, 9:45 a.m. and learn more about the nonprofit dance company.
Meet at the Stowe Resort Midway Base Lodge and hike the 1.9-mile Switchback trail up and ride the gondola down.
The ballet is mounting a Christmas production of “The Grinch.” More information at balletwolcott.com or artisticdirector@balletwolcott.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.