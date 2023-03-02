Five Ballet Wolcott dancers ages 13-16 each completed two solos at the Youth America Grand Prix semi-finals in Boston Feb. 10-12.
According to ballet artistic director Joanne Whitehill, weekly rehearsals started in late September with ballet instructor Steffi Thomas. Whitehill said the rehearsals were added on top of the dancers’ rigorous training and finished as late as 9 p.m. on school nights and weekends.
Whitehill said the grand prix is the world’s largest non-profit international student ballet competition and scholarship program, open to dance students of all nationalities, 9-19 years old.
More than 10,000 dancers compete each year at roughly 25 locations over the world. Around 1,200 dancers are invited to the finals in April.
