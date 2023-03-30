TRIP Dance Company returns to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center this spring, presenting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
TRIP is a non-profit competitive youth dance company associated with the Stowe Dance Academy. Named by its inaugural troupe of dancers 22 years ago, TRIP stands for Technique, Rehearse, Implement and Perform.
Today, dancers ages 8 to 18 from the towns of Stowe, Hyde Park, Waterbury, Fayston, Waitsfield and Williamstown compete in leading industry conventions throughout the Northeast. During these conventions, dancers take challenging classes from industry professionals and compete for scholarships.
TRIP dancers have performed on stage with Grace Potter, as well as in local Stowe and Waitsfield fundraisers and events. Many of the dancers spend their summers attending selective dance intensives at world-renowned ballet schools such as the School of American Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Boston Ballet, American Ballet Theater, Joffrey Ballet School, The Rock School, Alonzo King Lines Ballet and the Alvin Ailey School.
They have also participated in musical theater, commercial dance and jazz programs at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Joffrey Ballet School.
TRIP offers opportunities to master technique and performance skills in ballet, jazz, modern, lyrical, hip hop and musical theater.
TRIP raised funds to support its non-profit at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in two shows on April 1, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16 may be purchased in advance at sprucepeakarts.org or 802-760-4634. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
TRIP also has an online streaming option for watching both performances. Access is also through sprucepeakarts.org.
Donations may also be made directly at tripdancecompany.betterworld.org through April 2.
