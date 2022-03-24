TRIP Dance Company returns to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center for its annual fundraiser, Saturday, April 2 at both 3 and 7 p.m.
TRIP is a non-profit competitive youth dance company associated with the Stowe and Mad River Dance Academy. Named by its inaugural troupe of dancers 21 years ago, TRIP stands for Technique, Rehearse, Implement and Perform.
Today, 22 dancers from the Stowe, Waterbury, Hyde Park, Fayston, Warren, Waitsfield and Williamstown compete in leading industry conventions throughout the Northeast. During these conventions, the dancers take highly challenging classes from industry professionals and compete for coveted scholarships.
“TRIP has been a great source for our students to experience the world of dance,” said Maria Sullivan, manager and teacher at the dance academy, as well as a choreographer for TRIP. “These girls are very serious, constantly working to improve, both technically and emotionally as dancers.”
The group has performed on stage with Grace Potter, as well as in local Stowe and Waitsfield events. Many of the dancers spend their summers attending selective dance intensives at world-renowned ballet schools. They have also participated in musical theater, commercial dance and jazz programs at such places as the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Joffrey Ballet School.
The young dancers perform ballet, jazz, lyrical, modern and hip hop.
“It’s been three years since TRIP’s last fundraising performance, but the dancers have been working hard to improve their technique and learn new choreography,” Sullivan said.
Tickets start at $16 at sprucepeakarts.org or 802-760-4634. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, and a streaming option is available at the website.
