“Consuming The Goddess” by Kathy Black is part of an exhibition called “Work and Play, Round and Round” showing through July 3 at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop in Waterbury.
Black’s paintings look at changing lives and our changing place in the world.
In a circle of generations, mothers and daughters working, and playing, what experiences span across generations and what has really changed.
More at axelsgallery.com.
