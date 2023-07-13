Local resident, Danny Granstaff is exhibiting his photographic works at The Woodlands at Stowe through mid-September.
Granstaff, a chaplain at Copley Hospital and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, has an eye for the perfect picture. Granstaff never travels without camera in hand, allowing him to capture some of the best in backcountry landscapes in Lamoille County.
“Many of my shots are about timing — being in the right place at the right time,” Granstaff said. His exhibit includes photos of the famous highland cows at Trapp Family Lodge, seasonal landscapes, still shot images and more.
The photos on display are produced on metal and are available for purchase.
In addition to exhibiting at The Woodlands at Stowe, Granstaff has shown his work at the Copley Gallery at Copley Hospital and while living in Kentucky displayed his work at Princeton Art Guild.
Granstaff is also never far from his guitar. He is a multi-instrumentalist and has recorded many songs.
An opening reception will be held Monday, July 17, from 4-6 p.m., where Granstaff will be on hand and refreshments will be served.
View the exhibit Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 125 Thomas Lane in Stowe.
