Works by members of the Vermont Watercolor Society are being showcased at River Arts annual juried spring show, “New Beginnings: The Vermont Watercolor Society at River Arts,” through July 13 at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville.
Gallery hours are Monday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
This year’s theme prompted member artists to reflect on new beginnings. Members interpreted the theme, “New Beginnings,” to depict the transition from winter to spring, budding spring fauna and flora, a new year, a new life or a new outlook on life.
The Vermont Watercolor Society was founded by a small group of painters in 1995 and today boasts more than 240 members, offering three levels of membership. The group promotes the awareness and appreciation of watercolor by providing opportunities and venues for participation, education, fellowship and exhibitions.
For more information call (802) 888-1261 or visit riverartsvt.org.
