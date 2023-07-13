River Arts holds its Viva! in the Garden fundraiser on Friday, July 28, in Hyde Park featuring music, food, beverage and a wide variety of auction items.
This summer alone, over 163 youth are attending River Arts Camps with over $21,000 in scholarships given to families.
“This year, many families we have spoken with are experiencing housing or employment transitions and other forms of economic stress,” executive director Stephanie Drews-Sheldon said. “With our mission of Arts for Everyone, we do not turn families away based on ability to pay full tuition, and Viva! is a great supporter of this mission.”
Everyone is welcome at the event. With over 120 community members and business partners in attendance, this evening features a raffle for an adventure to Belize and a diverse silent auction. The live auction includes a seven-night stay in Newfoundland, a garden sculpture from local artist Judith Wrend, a painting from local artist Sue Gilkey, a Marya Lowe quilt, a camping package, and other experiences including a Unicorn Tea Party Package, proving there is something for everyone.
Live music and a cash bar, along with local cheeses, charcuterie and bountiful appetizers cap off the evening. Viva! starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are $100 and can be purchased at riverartsvt.org.
